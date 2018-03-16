Margot Robbie has worn retainers since she was 14

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie has revealed that she has worn two dental retainers since she was 14 years old.

During an interview on Monday, Robbie talked about wearing a dental retainer and her latest film “Peter Rabbit”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She voices Flopsy — a character who has a speech impediment — in the animated feature.

“I was saying earlier that when I wear my retainer at night it kind of gives me a bit of a lisp. I’m such a dork,” Robbie said.

Then she was asked why she wears a retainer. The actress revealed that she had worn two retainers since she was 14 years old.

“This is so embarrassing, I actually have two retainers, one for my bottom teeth which is for grinding my teeth and one for my top teeth which is just so my teeth don’t move,” she explained.

“The orthodontist, when I got my braces off when I was 14, said: ‘You’ll only need to wear it for two years but I am so paranoid that, 10 years later, I’m still wearing them.”

