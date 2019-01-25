Margot Robbie’s work panic

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Margot Robbie is thankful she has such a supportive husband Tom Ackerley because she has a “crisis of faith” every time she’s about to start a new job.

“The week leading up to the first day of playing every character I’ve ever played, I have a huge crisis of faith and convince myself that I’m a terrible actor and I’m not actually any good at this job and I’ll never be able to pull it off,” she told Britain’s OK! magazine.

She added: “And my husband’s like, ‘OK, you know you say this every single time, you know this happens the week leading up.’ He’s a patient man!”

The “I, Tonya” actress has a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her 29-year-old spouse and she thinks working together has made things much more “fun”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow.”

The 28-year-old actress and her spouse have a pact never to spend longer than three weeks apart, even if they have to go to great lengths to see one another.

–IANS

dc/sim