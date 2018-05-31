Mariah Carey bathes in cold milk

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Singer Mariah Carey says she takes bath in cold milk because it helps her look youthful.

“I bathe in milk,” theguardian.com quoted Carey as saying.

“Yes, sometimes I use milk as a beauty treatment. I don’t want to give away all my secrets.”

Hot or cold?

“Cold milk.”

Asked if she uses mineral water as well, she said: “Well, I guess if there’s no clean water and I had to use mineral water, maybe I would.”

There were reports that she once asked for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves to be in her dressing room when she turned on the Christmas lights at Westfield shopping centre in London in 2009.

“No, 20 cats is an absolute lie. I’m not a cat lady. I don’t have one cat any more.”

–IANS

