Mark Feehily can’t wait to be a father

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (IANS) Singer Mark Feehily and his fiancee Cailean O’Neil are expecting a child via surrogate and he cannot wait to hold baby in his hands.

In an interview to “Metro” newspaper, Mark expressed his happiness on becoming a father soon and opened up on the process of surrogacy, reports “femalefirst.co.uk”.

“I am going to be at the birth and it’ll be so lovely to finally meet her after all the research we have done to get to where we are now. I started the process at least three-and-a-half years ago and it has been daunting at times. But I have wanted to do this for a very long time and it will be worth the wait.

“We had to look outside the UK, to California. The laws there are probably the most progressive in the world as well as the most same-sex-friendly. I found the clinic and the doctor, then I met the egg donor and the surrogate mother, who I now know quite well. It is exciting that she is carrying my child and going through the surrogacy. IVF has been an amazing experience, if lengthy,” he said.

The “My love” hitmaker said it’s an exciting time.

“Me and Cailean absolutely can’t wait for our baby to come along. We’re making plans for the nursery and everything and when I’m not in the studio or performing we’re looking at baby clothes and things for the baby. It’s an exciting time. We really can’t wait. I’ll be taking a bit of time off when the baby finally does arrive but there’s a lot more to come from Westlife.

“It just feels like the right time to start a family now. It is something that I’ve always wanted to do but it has always been about timing. Cailean and I are really happy and now that I’m in my late 30s and settled at home in Sligo, it is the right moment,” he added

