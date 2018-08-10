Mark Wahlberg had fun shooting with Iko Uwais

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Mark Wahlberg enjoyed shooting with Indonesian actor Iko Uwais, and calls him a “sweetheart”.

Wahlberg worked with Uwais on Peter Berg’s “Mile 22”, which will release in India on August 24.

“He is spectacular and a sweetheart. Iko is very funny, very sweet but a bada** too. We had a lot of laughs and I loved hanging out with his crew,” Wahlberg said in a statement to IANS.

“He was teaching me Indonesian and I was teaching him a lot of English slang,” he added.

Wahlberg was impressed with Uwais’ ability to feel comfortable in an environment that was infused with a lot of improvisation.

He said: “I like to throw some curveballs and obviously we’re improvising within the context of the scene, and he just did an outstanding job.”

Talking about his Hollywood debut, Uwais said: “This is really the beginning for me. It’s a perfect collaboration between martial arts and Hollywood action.”

Written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, “Mile 22” is a story of an elite American intelligence officer who, with the help of the top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country. It will be released by PVR Pictures in India.

–IANS

