Market indices open in green

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Wednesday opened higher ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on the interest rates.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 32,996.76 points on Tuesday, opened higher at 33,090.82 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,191.94 points, up by 195.18 points, or 0.59 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,124.35 points on Tuesday, was quoting at 10,184.70 points, up by 60.35 points or 0.60 per cent.

Amid volatility, the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday closed in the positive territory on short covering in IT and pharma stocks, even as some caution prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting slated to begin.

The Sensex was up by 73.64 points or 0.22 per cent at the Tuesday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,102.74 points and a low of 32,810.86 points. The Nifty too was up by 30.10 points or 0.30 per cent.

On Wednesday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. While Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed on local holiday, Hang Seng up by 1.15 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was also up by 0.11 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.43 per cent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.27 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.26 per cent at the closing on Tuesday.

–IANS

bdc/in