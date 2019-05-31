Markets in red: Sensex down by 100 points

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Tuesday opened lower.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 40,267.62 on Monday, opened lower at 40,196.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 40,155.50, down by 112.12 points, or 0.28 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty 50, which had closed at 12,088.55 on Monday, was quoting at 12,054.65, down by 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent.

As many as 17 stocks advanced in the Nifty 50 index while 33 stocks declined. In the BSE Sensex, 15 stocks including Tata Steel, ITC were trading in green while 15 stocks, including TCS, HDFC were trading in red at 9.20 a.m.

The key Indian equity indices surged to fresh benchmarks on Monday and eventually settled at record closing levels on the back of expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming Reserve Bank of India monetary policy on June 5-6.

The Sensex was up by 553.42 points or 1.39 per cent at the Monday’s closing. In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 40,308.90 and a low of 39,711.02. The Nifty, too was up by 165.75 points or 1.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, Asian indices were showing a negative trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.12 per cent, Hang Seng was also down by 0.38 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was quoting in red, down by 0.05 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was also trading in red, down by 0.97 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 1.61 per cent while FTSE was up by 0.32 per cent at the closing on Monday.

–IANS

bdc/in