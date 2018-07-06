Markets open high on Wednesday, then dip later

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the early morning trade session but entered the negative zone later.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 36,299.26 points, touched a high of 36,332.99 and a low of 36,169.70 points.

The Sensex is trading at 36,232.56 points down by 7.06 points or 0.02 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 36,239.62 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,956.40 points after closing at 10,947.25 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,942.90 points in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in