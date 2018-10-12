Markets open high on Wednesday

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 35,543.38 points, touched a high of 35,605.43 and a low of 35,457.83, after closing at 35,162.48 points on Tuesday.

The Sensex is trading at 35,461.98 points up by 298.61 points or 0.85 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,688.70 points after closing at 10,584.75 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,672.60 points in the morning.

