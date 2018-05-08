Markets open in green on firm global cues

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened in the positive territory on Friday tracking gains in the global equity markets.

At 9.18 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,758.50 points, up 41.95 points or 0.39 per cent from the previous close of 10,716.55 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 35,287.99 points, traded at 35,369.90 points (9.18 a.m.) – up 123.63 points or 0.35 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,246.27 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,379.26 and a low of 35,281.58 points.

The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bulls with 679 advances and 522 declines.

–IANS

rrb/ksk