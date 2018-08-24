Markets open on high note on Wednesday

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 38,989.65 points which was also the high point, touched a low of 38,842.79 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 37,896.63 points.

The Sensex is trading at 38,948.05 points up by 51.42 points or 0.13 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,744.95 points after closing at 11,738.50 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,734.35 points in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in