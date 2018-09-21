Markets open on high note

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,936.64 points touched a high of 36,938.74 points and a low of 36,745.80 points.

The Sensex is trading at 36,789.92 points, up by 137.86 points or 0.38 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 36,652.06 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,145.55 points after closing at 11,067.45 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 11,104.40 points in the morning.

–IANS

vj/in