Markle flaunts sleeveless dress at royal event

London, July 6 (IANS) Former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle looked bright and lovely in a sunshine yellow dress, which was form-fitting and sleeveless — a rarity for a royal woman at public engagements.

She wore the high-neck pencil dress from Brandon Maxwell, with her hair tied in a bun, as she met the youth at the Commonwealth with Prince Harry at Marlborough House, reports people.com.

With the sleeveless outfit, which she paired with classic pointed nude heels, Markle flaunted her bare arms and legs, which made her look more like the “Suit start” than the Duchess of Sussex, reported The Sun.

Markle, 36, got married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on May 19.

