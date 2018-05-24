Maroon 5 debuts star-studded video of ‘Girls like you’

Los Angeles, May 31 (IANS) Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the music video for their new single “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B. The video features stars like Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige.

The video reunited the band with film director David Dobkin, who directed their music video for “Sugar”.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project; honoured to share this with you all #GirlsLikeYou,” the band’s singer Adam Levine tweeted on Thursday.

“Girls like you” marks the third single of Maroon 5’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues”.

–IANS

nn/bg