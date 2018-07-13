Marquez bags 5th victory of MotoGP season at German GP

Sachsenring (Germany), July 15 (IANS) Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Honda) achieved his fifth victory of the season on Sunday by winning the German Grand Prix, the ninth consecutive win of his career.

Marquez finished with a time of 41 minutes, 5.019 seconds and currently leads the 2018 MotoGP standings with 140 points, 41 points ahead of Italian rider Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), reports Efe.

Rossi took second place at the Sachsenring circuit, 2.196 seconds behind Marquez, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Viñales of Spain came third, 2.776 seconds off the pace.

–IANS

pur/sed