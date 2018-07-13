Marquez earns pole position for German MotoGP

Sachsenring (Germany), July 14 (IANS) Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Honda clinched the pole position on Saturday for the German MotoGP.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Marquez was narrowly the fastest with a time of one minute, 20.295 seconds, Efe news agency reported.

However, this was a mere 0.025 seconds ahead of Italy’s Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati), who came second, while Spain’s Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) who was only 0.057 seconds off the pace.

This was Marquez’s ninth consecutive pole at the Sachsenring in all categories, his sixth of the season and the 48th of his MotoGP career.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) came fourth, 0.171 seconds off the pace, followed by Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

