Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP as Rossi crashes out

Sepang (Malaysia), Nov 4 (IANS) Spain’s Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) won his ninth MotoGP race of the season on Sunday by taking the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit.

Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Movistar Yamaha) finished second and third respectively.

Italian Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) led the race initially before crashing out, while Marquez – who has already secured the 2018 World Championship – surged back to the front despite starting with a six-place grid penalty, reports Efe news.

Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Dani Pedrosa (Honda) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

