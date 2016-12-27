Married Chris Pratt has found new love

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Chris Pratt, who is married to Anna Faris, says he instantly fell in love with his digitally-generated image for his forthcoming film “Passengers”.

Pratt stars in the Sony Pictures Entertainment film alongside Jennifer Lawrence. They play Jim and Aurora, who on a routine journey through space to a new home, are awakened from their suspended animation 90 years too early and now have to live the rest of their lives on board their malfunctioning ship alone.

The movie makers have used photogrammetry to create body doubles by using just photographs with the use of 93 cameras.

Talking about his excitement on seeing his digital twin, Pratt said: “How do you make it so good looking? I just fell in love.”

Pratt expressed his views about the technology used in the film in a behind-the-scene video, read a statement.

The actor said: “That’s a computer-generated image based on information you gather, but it’s really a photograph but it’s really a true 3D photograph. They take several angles of my face that way the artist is creating the bust out of marble.”

“Passengers” is set to hit the theatres in India on January 6, 2017 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

