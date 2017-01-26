Marseille sign veteran defender Evra from Juventus

Marseille, Jan 26 (IANS) City football club Olympique Marseille has confirmed the signing of French veteran left-back Patrice Evra from Italian champions Juventus on an 18-month contract.

“By hiring Patrice Evra, Olympique Marseille gives a sure value to the post of left rear, but also one of the most outstanding players of the last two decades of French football. Portrait,” the French Ligue 1 club said on its website on Wednesday.

Juventus on Thursday confirmed the news of the 35-year-old’s departure after two and a half years of “magnificent service in Turin” where he won five titles, including two league titles apart from reaching the final of 2015 Champions League.

The former Monaco (2002-06) and Manchester United (2006-14) player was struggling for playing time at Juventus with a young Alex Sandro being the preferred choice.

Evra has played 81 times for France’s national team since his debut in 2004.

