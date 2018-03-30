Marseille’s Mandanda & Rami sidelined due to injuries

Paris, April 2 (IANS) Marseille are facing huge challenges consolidating their third position in Ligue 1 as goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and defender Adil Rami will be sidelined for the next few games, the French football club announced on Monday.

Both players were injured in last Saturday’s 3-1 road victory over Dijon, reported Xinhua news agency.

After being examined by doctors, Mandanda was found to be suffering a muscle tear in his right thigh and is estimated to be unavailable for 4-6 weeks. Rami suffered a tear in his left calf, and will be off the field for 10-15 days.

With seven matches remaining, Marseille have a two-point advantage over Lyon who are on third, which is the Champions League playoff spot for Ligue 1 teams.

