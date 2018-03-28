Martinez ends coaching partnership with Muguruza

Madrid, March 29 (IANS) Former Spain tennis player Conchita Martinez has announced the end of her coaching partnership with compatriot and world No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza, who was knocked out of the Miami Open in the round of 16.

“I want to share the news that my collaboration with Garbiñe has finished after Miami. She has decided to go back working full time with her coach,” Martinez said on her social media accounts.

“Like always, it was great to work these past tournaments with her. I wish her and the rest of the team the best for the rest of the year,” she added.

Third-seeded in Miami, Muguruza suffered an upset loss to 13th seed Sloane Stephens of the United States 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

Conchita, a former captain of Spain’s Davis Cup team and the 1994 Wimbledon champion, joined Muguruza’s working group in February during the Qatar Open in Doha.

Martinez and Muguruza had previously worked together in the last edition of Wimbledon during the absence of her coach, Frenchman Sam Sumyk, for personal reasons.

