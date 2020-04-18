Maruti prescribes SOP for workplace for resuming operations post lockdown

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki has chalked out an action plan for resuming operations post COVID-19 with detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on maintaining social distancing, hygiene and employee safety.

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director Kenichi Ayuzawa has laid down the salient features of the new strategy post COVID-19 and in a note circulated in the company has said: “Under such a situation, aligning with the national policy and government guidelines we will progressively resume operations in a graded manner. However, post lockdown we must continue to take all necessary precautions for a much longer duration. Aspects like ‘Social distancing’ will have to be integrated into our lifestyle.”

The policy revolves around safety, for self, Safe at Home, Safe for family, Safe in Transit, Safe of Colleagues, Safe at Workplace and Safe for Community.

“To facilitate this change, our COVID-19 Task Force, under guidance of management, has worked out a detailed SOP for safe start of operations. Each element of this plan integrates YOUR SAFETY at the core. Guidelines include starting from home to going back safely,” the Maruti MD said.

The SOP details aspects like behavior at workplace, usage of canteen and other common facilities, guidelines in case of sickness and health emergency are explained in detail.

“In addition, the ‘Wellness Mitra’ mobile app for Maruti Suzuki family, will help you to stay connected and updated about developments related to COVID-19”, he said.

For social distancing, the company will not be working with not more than 50 % manpower. There will be markings at all crowd gathering places to facilitate social distancing.

For screening and monitoring, it has been recommended for usage of Aarogya Setu by all, continuous monitoring of employee health through an in-house app Wellness-Mitra and mandatory noncontact body temperature scanning.

There will be regular sanitization of all common / large areas and touch prone areas alongwith disinfection tunnels at entry and use of automated sanitizer dispensers.

Isolation areas near entry gates will be earmarked and quarantine rooms for suspected cases. Masks will be provided for all employees, Hazmat suits & PPE for all staff dealing with multiple people and awareness through Trainings, OHC Doctors

There will be not be more than 50% office employees at any given point of time. Employees to be divided in shifts and alternate day rosters with staggered shift start and end timings.

The production Employees will be called as per government with shorter shifts for production employees, no overlap between shifts providing a cushion of almost 1 hour for disinfection.

The social distancing markings are being laid out to ensure a distance of 2 metres at all crowded areas like entry gate, bus stops, water coolers, canteens.

In addition it is mandated for thermal screening pan India including plants, head office, zonal offices, R&D and company transport users to be screened before boarding the bus.

There will be decontamination of common use areas in every shift. Every entrant must pass through tunnels spraying disinfectant mist of Sodium Hypochlorite. There will be frequent disinfection / sanitization of all touch points.

Maruti has prescribed in-house designed auto-dispensing sanitizers placed at accessible points. Bus Capacity will be reduced to 50% and employees asked to maintain social distance while boarding,de-boarding for each bus to be done one by one.

Maruti has said that use of self-transport is highly recommended. If using a 2-wheeler, wear proper gear including helmet & gloves. For refueling, use e-Payments or give exact amount of cash (No return change). Employee asked to avoid car-pooling, if no option then not more than 2 people, the manual says.

Preferably, avoid public transport, is the advice given alongwith avoiding physical meetings. If unavoidable, attendees to follow social distancing norms, meeting rooms may be converted for work stations, the manual says.

The detailed SOP prescribes no handshakes, greet your hands in Namaste. Define your chair, don’t use anyone else’s chair, don’t share food or snacks on the desks, kep sanitizing / washing your hands every few hours and sanitize your laptops, mobiles and desks twice daily, is part of the advisory.

–IANS

san/pgh