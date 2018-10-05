Maruti Suzuki commences field testing of proto-type electric vehicles

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday flagged-off proto-type Electric Vehicles (EVs) for field testing.

According to the company, the EVs have been developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and built at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram facility.

“This extensive real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of Electric Vehicle technology in India,” the company said in a statement.

“Testing of these vehicles will also help Maruti Suzuki to gather critical inputs based on customer perspectives and will help to create a reliable and suitable Electric Vehicle to delight Indian customers.”

–IANS

rv/prs