Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm flagged off

Noida, Jan 29 (IANS) The 15th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm was flagged off from here on Sunday. The rally will cover a total of 2,000 kms over a span of six days across the state of Rajasthan.

The rally lovers will get a chance to navigate through Rajasthan’s picturesque yet challenging terrains of Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaisalmer to conclude in Jodhpur on February 4 wherein the winners will be felicitated.

The rally promises great excitement with three categories — XTreme, NDure, Xplore and Moto.

The rally will also see 10 women participants, which includes Bani Yadav and Sarah Kashyap, the podium finishers of previous editions of Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm, Dakshin Dare and Raid de Himalaya.

Known as mini Dakar, Maruti Suzuki Desert Storm 2017 will feature a 207 kms stage which is the longest stage in Indian Motorsport history.

Participants are provided clearance for their vehicles after a strict one day scrutiny check prior to the flag-off ceremony at the GIP Mall.

About this adventurous journey, R.S. Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said: “Pioneered in 2003, Desert Storm has been an effort to replicate our success in off-road rallying in the Western region of the country. The perfect recipe of thrill and competition challenges motorsport enthusiasts to achieve greater milestones in their motorsport journey.

“With no restriction on participation, we encourage all motor enthusiasts be it amateur or professional, man or woman from all regions to gain as much experience as they can from these events.”

–IANS

