Maruti Suzuki to increase prices across models

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said that it will increase prices across various models in August 2018 due to the rise in commodity cost.

“There has been an adverse movement in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, etc., which is putting pressure on the bottom line. Also, increase in fuel prices has further added to the cost due to increase in freight,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018. This price increase shall vary for different models.”

–IANS

rv/nir