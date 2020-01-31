Maruti Suzuki unveils new Brezza with BS6 petrol engine

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday unveiled the all-new Vitara Brezza, equipped with the “1.5 Litre K-series BS6” petrol engine.

The new Vitara Brezza, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, is the latest version of the compact SUV which according to the company offers a host of new features.

“Vitara Brezza created a disruption amongst compact SUVs,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Keeping up with its strong, urban and premium appeal, the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that all-new Vitara Brezza too will continue the legacy with overwhelming customer response.”

As per specifications, the all-new Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine.

“The new engine delivers a peak power of [email protected] rpm with a top end torque of [email protected] leading to deliver a peppy driving experience,” the company said in the statement.

“The engine will offer superior NVH characteristics, best-in-class fuel efficiency and an improved cooling performance.”

The vehicle was launched in 2016.

“Its dominance over the segment is evident from the fact that in less than 4 years of its launch the Vitara Brezza has sold over 500,000 units,” the statement said.

