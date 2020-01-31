Maruti Suzuki’s green push, unveils concept FUTURO-e

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled its concept electric vehicle ‘FUTURO-e’ at the Auto Expo 2020 here.

The concept model is an SUV coupe and a company statement said that the “futuristic electric coupe-style concept vehicle will bring a fresh global design perspective to the Indian landscape”.

Speaking at the global premier of FUTURO-e, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “The key highlight of the 15th edition of the Auto Expo is our resolve to bring greener technologies for mass adoption.”

Other major attractions of Maruti Suzuki at the expo would include an all new Vitara Brezza and a new IGNIS.

Vitara Brezza that debuted in Auto Expo 2016 will get a new look and the much awaited petrol BS6 engine in Auto Expo 2020.

“Redefining the premium compact SUV segment, the new IGNIS will be presented in an upgraded SUV-like smart design with enhanced toughness,” the statement said.

The new IGNIS will come with a stylish new exterior design, state-of-the-art technology and a spacious cabin, it added.

Maruti Suzuki will display 17 vehicles at the expo, including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid (Japan model).

–IANS

rrb/in