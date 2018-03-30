Maruti Suzuki’s March sales at 1.6 lakh units up 15%

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday posted a 14.9 per cent rise in its March sales at 1,60,598 units, as compared 1,39,763 units sold in the same month last year, according to a company statement.

In a release here, the country’s biggest car manufacturer said that it, thus, closed out the financial year ended March 31 with its highest ever total sales of 1,779,574 units, at a growth rate of 13.4 per cent in 2017-18.

“This comprises highest ever domestic sales of 1,653,500 units. The export sales were 126,074 units,” it said.

Domestic sales in March stood at 1,48,582 units, up 16.1 per cent from 1,27,999 units sold in the same month last year.

Segment wise, sales of mini segment cars during the month in question, including Alto and WagonR, saw over 21 per cent rise to 37,511 units, from 30,973 units in March 2017, the statement said.

Sales of the compact segment in March, comprising the Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno models, grew by 13.5 per cent to 68,885 units, as compared to 60,699 units in the same month of 2017.

Utility vehicles sold during the month in consideration, including the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza, Aincreased by 24.3 per cent to 22,764 units, from 18,311 units in the same month last year.

Sales of the vans Omni and Eeco rose by 17.7 per cent to 13,689 units last month, as compared to 11,628 units sold in March 2017.

Instead, sales of the mid-sized sedan Ciaz in March fell by 12.1 per cent to 4,321 units as compared to last year.

Vehicle exports in March this year went up 2.1 per cent to 12,016 units, as compared to 11,764 units in the same month last year, the statement added.

–IANS

bc/vd