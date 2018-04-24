Maruti Suzuki’s Q4 net profit up 10%

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Friday reported a rise of 10 per cent in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

According to the company, its Q4 net profit increased to Rs 1,882.1 crore from Rs 1,710.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company reported that its net sales during the quarter under review increased by 14.4 per cent to Rs 20,594.3 crore, from Rs 20,423 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

