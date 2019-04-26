Masood Azhar global terrorist listing our diplomatic victory: Shah

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Masood Azhar being declared as a global terrorist by the UN is a diplomatic victory for the Narendra Modi government and Pakistan has been now left isolated in the global arena.

Addressing a public meeting in the Vasant Kunj area, he said: “Today Pakistan, which has been exporting terror to India and has been the hot bed of terrorist training camps, has been isolated as Masood Azhar has been declared as global terrorist by the United Nation Security Council.”

“It is the Modi government’s diplomatic victory, isolating Pakistan globally,” he said at a public meeting for the party’s New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Meenakshi Lekhi and South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri here.

Attacking the Congress over its poll promise of repealing the sedition law, he said: “The Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi talk about repealing the sedition law, while we say we want to remove Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Hitting out at previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah said: “They remained silent when Pakistan attacked our territory and on the death of our soldiers.”

“When we attacked Pakistan, the Congress and AAP questioned the attack carried out by the Indian Air Force and demanded evidence,” he said.

Shah also said that till the time “Modi government is there at the Centre, India will always give befitting reply to Pakistan”.

“We will never compromise on national security,” he said.

Slamming National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his demands for a separate Prime Minister, Shah said: “Till the time even one BJP worker is alive, Jammu and Kashmir will remain an integral part of India.”

He also reiterated that the infiltrators will be sent back as the BJP government will bring National Registrar of Citizens across the country.

