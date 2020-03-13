Mass prayers in Mizoram churches to control coronavirus

Aizawl, March 13 (IANS) Amidst novel coronavirus scare, the Church bodies in Mizoram have asked the churches to conduct mass prayers “to seek divine intervention to contain the global outbreak of the dreaded disease”, a church leader said on Friday.

According to a church leader, the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), an apex body of the 15 major churches in Mizoram led by Mizoram Presbysterian Church of India, has requested its member churches to hold the mass prayers “to seek divine intervention to control the global outbreak of the nCoV”.

The MKHC in its notice to the churches said that the mass prayers could be held on Saturday or Sunday evening.

“All the member churches across Mizoram would hold congregational prayers during church services either on Saturday or Sunday evening according to their convenience,” the church leader said.

The church body asked people not to panic and urged them to cooperated with the government. It also appealed to the people to follow the government advisories to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The church leaders held a meeting in Aizawl and reviewed the situations arises out of the threat of the coronavirus and availability of essentials, medicines, health infrastructures and medical equipments and accessories.

