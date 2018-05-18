Massive manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects in US

Washington, May 23 (IANS) The US Police has widened a massive four-day manhunt for two escaped murder suspects after they broke jail in South Carolina, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Three inmates escaped on Saturday night at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center, Xinhua reported.

The escape happened after an electrical shortage opened cell doors in one section of the jail, then about 40 inmates filed into a common area.

In less than 10 minutes, they threw blankets over barbed wire, jumped the fence and ran off toward the woods, said the report.

One of them, Christopher Boltin, was recaptured on Sunday, but the other two, 27-year-old Tyshon Johnson and 20-year-old Curtis Green, are still at large, said police, noting they are murder suspects and may be armed and dangerous.

