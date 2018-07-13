Massive power blackout hits Mongolia

Ulan Bator, July 20 (IANS) Strong winds and rain across Mongolia caused a massive power blackout across the country, an official said on Friday. A total of 75 subdivisions in eight provinces were left without power.

A 145 KV power line suffered the failure in Arkhangai in central-west, Bayankhongor in the southwest, and Uvurkhangai and Tuv in the central region, Xinhua quoted Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as saying.

Operations were underway to restore electricity, the NEMA said, adding that power has resumed in 12 soums (administrative subdivisions).

Over 100 km of road have also been damaged following the massive flooding caused by heavy rains that began in July.

The Met said all major rivers have crossed the danger marks. More heavy rains are forecast over the next few days that has lead the government to issue an alert.

