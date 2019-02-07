Master plan to develop Hyderabad as global city on cards

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced here on Saturday that a comprehensive master plan would be prepared for converting Hyderabad into a truly global city.

Pointing to the rising problem of pollution and declining green cover, he said all polluting industries must be shifted out of the city.

Hyderabad is growing rapidly adding 5-6 lakh people to its population every year. People from various parts of the state and also other states were migrating to the city as it offers the best facilities and employment opportunities, said KCR, as Rao is popularly known.

If the city was not developed as per the demands and aspirations of the increasing population, the life in the city could become miserable, he added.

The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) will prepare the draft plan in three months in consultation with a team of national and international experts.

At a high-level meeting with officials, the Chief Minister said expert panels would be set up to implement the master plan and required funds would be made available.

KCR suggested that for better planning, the city should be divided into three parts — the city within Outer Ring Road (ORR), beyond ORR and within the proposed Regional Ring Road.

“There are enough traffic problems. The population is likely to increase multifold and it is possible that the situation may slip out of our hands,” the Chief Minister said.

Industrial estates that are not in use will be converted into green areas and parks. He said 1,50,000 acres of forest blocks in and around Hyderabad should be rejuvenated.

