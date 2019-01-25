Masterminds of Jassi Sidhu’s murder extradited to India: Reports

After years of fighting extradition, Malkit Kaur Sidhu, the mother of Jaswinder (Jassi) Kaur Sidhu, and uncle Surjit Singh Badesha were escorted to India by RCMP and were taken into custody by Punjab police, according several reports in the Indian media.

The two Canadian citizens stand accused of arranging the murder of Jassi Kaur Sidhu in India 18 years ago.

It was a sensational and widely reported story back in 2000. Jaswinder (Jassi) Kaur Sidhu, 25, was kidnapped and murdered in Punjab after she chose to marry a simple rickshaw driver she had met on an earlier visit. She went against the wishes of her family and paid the ultimate price for it.

Her mother, Malkit Kaur Sidhu, and uncle Surjit Singh Badesha, were accused of masterminding the honour killing and arranging for hit men to carry it out.

Jassi’s husband, Sukhwinder (Mithu) Singh Sidhu, was attacked with swords but managed to survive.

In 2017, Sidhu and Badesha were almost extradited, but a last-minute court ruling kept them in Canada for a further hearing.

Their lawyer had argued that they would face torture if extradited to India, but last month, the B.C. Court of Appeal denied an application for a stay of proceedings. -CINEWS