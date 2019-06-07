‘Matka Fod’ protest against Kejriwal over graft in DJB

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) BJP Leader Vijay Jolly on Friday organized a ‘Matka Fod’ protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Secretariat, alleging corruption in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at a time of acute drinking water shortage in south Delhi colonies.

In scorching heat, Jolly along with hundreds of residents, including women from Sangam Vihar carrying empty clay pitchers on their heads, marched to the Delhi Secretariat. The protesters broke the clay pitchers outside the Secretariat as protest.

“Sangam Vihar in south Delhi is facing acute water shortage. The AAP’s elected representative, Dinesh Mohaniya, has failed to provide drinking water to the people living in places such as Sonia Vihar and Sangam Vihar,” said Jolly.

Jolly also alleged that Jal Board water tankers are being sold with patronage of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in South Delhi. “Chief Minister Kejriwal admitted it on camera last week in Deoli”, he said, alleging Delhi Jal Board was seeped in corruption.

The BJP leader alleged that Sangam Vihar roads have turned into potholes. “In the absence of storm water drains, filth and dirty sewer water has spilled out all over the place,” he said.

–IANS

