Matrimonial dispute: Look-out notice against 5 NRIs likely soon

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday said it has found five cases of NRI matrimonial disputes fit for issuance of Look-out Circular (LoC).

The decision was taken during the third meeting of the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA), headed by WCD Secretary Rakesh Srivastava, and the ministry will soon issue notice to the five identified NRIs.

According to the ministry, in criminal matters involving NRIs, the LoC can be issued by the investigating agency in cognizable offences when the overseas husband is deliberately evading arrest or not appearing in the trial court despite non-bailable warrants and other coercive measures, or there is a likelihood that he will leave the country to evade trial or arrest.

The LoC will be issued after having the case scrutinised by the National Commission for Women (NCW), which was nominated as the coordinating agency at the national level for dealing with issues pertaining to NRI marriages.

“The Integrated Nodal Agency has also deliberated on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline the process of dealing with the cases of NRI matrimonial disputes. The SOPs would also define the responsibilities of authorities concerned with specified timelines and keep the women informed on the progress,” said an official statement.

“The SOPs will enable the women facing such disputes to seek redressal in a time-bound manner. Any women can now approach the ministry for the purpose of tracing her NRI husband by having a LoC issued,” Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said in the statement.

The decision was taken after the government received several complaints of frauds, abandonment, domestic violence, extra-marital relationships, ex-parte divorce, being duped of money after promising marriage, forceful and illegal retention of children’s custody, non-payment of maintenance and others in recent times.

