Matt Walsh, Isla Fisher get together for ‘Unplugging’

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) “Veep” actor Matt Walsh and Isla Fisher will star in comedy movie “Unplugging”, which is about a couple who try to recapture their romance by taking a vacation in a rural town.

With the holiday, the couple hope that unplugging from social media and electronics will force them to reconnect with each other and will save their marriage.

Walsh co-wrote the film with Brad Morris. It will also mark the directorial debut of editor Debra Neil-Fisher, reports deadline.com.

Both Walsh and Morris will produce alongside Deborah Liebling, Stephanie Laing, Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel.

“My favourite films are relatable character comedies and travel adventure,” said Neil-Fisher.

“When I was sent this script, I thought, I have finally found a cinematic story that is both. I am beyond thrilled to work with amazing comedians like Matt and Isla who can help me create hilarious timeless characters that everyone can relate to.”

