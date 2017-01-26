Maximum temperature dips as rain lashes Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) The maximum temperature dipped at all places across Punjab and Haryana on Thursday following rainfall over the region.

Republic Day celebrations were affected at most places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh due to rain and chilly weather.

At some places, the cultural programmes at Republic Day functions had to be cancelled with only the flag being hoisted and salute taken from the marching contingents.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas received nearly 50 mm of rainfall since Wednesday evening.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh dipped to 15.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature here was 14.6 degrees.

Ambala and Hisar in Haryana registered nearly 57 mm and 35 mm of rain. The maximum temperatures here were 16.1 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively, five and six degrees below normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala cities also received rainfall on Thursday.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded highs of 15.1 and 15.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

