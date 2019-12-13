Maxwell rings warning bell after big pay day at IPL

Melbourne, Dec 20 (IANS) A day after he was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a quickfire 83 off 39 balls for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Returning to action after taking a break owing to mental health issues, Maxwell, the Stars captain, was not only explosive in belting five sixes, but also clever in picking his moments to attack, a www.cricket.com.au report read.

He finally got out in the final over after a sublime knock, which proved the difference between Stars and Brisbane Heat. Melbourne Stars won by 22 runs.

Kings XI Punjab took to twitter to hail the superb innings of Maxwell, who will be returning to the franchise after three years.

“A BIG SHOW from the ”BIG SHOW”. @Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL scoring a breathtaking 83 off just 39 balls,” Kings XI Punjab wrote on their twitter handle.For Heat, Tom Banton smashed a 36-ball 64, his innings studded with six fours and four sixes.

–IANS

dm/arm