May loses vote on Brexit bill in House of Lords

London, May 16 (IANS) British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday lost the vote on the Brexit Bill in the upper house of parliament as the peers voted to keep the European Union (EU) environmental standard.

The latest development came as the peers voted 294 to 244 for an amendment designed to ensure EU environmental principles continue in British domestic law after the Brexit transition period, Xinhua reported.

It was the government’s 15th defeat on the bill.

–IANS

