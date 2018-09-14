Mayawati slams Bhim Army chief, wants more seats in alliances

Lucknow, Sep 16 (IANS) BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday took on Bhim Army leader Chandra Shekhar aka Ravana, saying she can “never have a relation with these sort of people”.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also made it clear that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) must be given a fair number of seats if it was to join a broad-based alliance to defeat the BJP.

The Bhim Army chief, who spent 15 months in jail after his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA) for his alleged role in the violence in Shabbirpur village in Uttar Pradesh in May 2017, was freed on Friday.

He announced then that he had no differences with Mayawati, whom he considered a “bua”.

Addressing the media, Mayawati said: “For the past few days, a man who was recently released from jail is trying to call me ‘Bua’. I can never have a relation with these sort of people.”

She said she was not against a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but would come on board only if her party was given a respectable share of seats in states where it was a minor player.

“Otherwise, we will go alone,” Mayawati said.

The BSP is reportedly in talks with the Congress to sew up alliance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it is a minor player. All three states will see Assembly polls soon.

