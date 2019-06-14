Mayawati slams Yogi for proposed power hike

Lucknow, June 18 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for proposing a hike in power tariff.

Mayawati said that the proposed hike would have the biggest impact on families living below the poverty line (BPL).

“The BJP is turning its ‘Saubhagya’ scheme (free power connections to BPL families) into a ‘Durbhagya’ Scheme. The party has just won the elections and is now targeting those who voted it back to power,” she said.

Mayawati said that the BJP government had ensured its success in elections by giving free power connections to BPL families but the proposed increase in power tariffs will hurt this class the most.

The BSP president said that the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has hit rock bottom and crime against women has touched an all-time high.

“Instead of focusing on crime control, the Yogi government is preparing to add to the burden of the common man,” she pointed out.

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) proposal for an increase in power tariffs, if implemented will mean a 53 per cent increase in power rates for the BPL consumers, 23 per cent increase for domestic consumers and a 25 per cent increase for agricultural consumers.

The UP Power Consumer Council has also stated that after the proposed hike in power tariff, the income of the UPPCL will rise substantially.

“The total revenue of the UPPCL at present is Rs 58,403 crore and after the hike, this will rise to Rs 65,923 crore, which implies an increase of Rs 7,520 crore,” Council chairman Avadesh Varma said.

The Council said that domestic consumers will contribute Rs 4,117 crore and farmers will give Rs 787 crore which means that the biggest impact of the increase will be felt by domestic consumers and farmers.

Janata Dal (United) has also decried the proposed hike in power tariff. JD(U) spokesman Prof K.K. Tripathi has demanded that the proposal should be withdrawn at the earliest and the consumers should not be made to face additional financial burden.

–IANS

amita/in