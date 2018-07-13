Mayer teases Bieber, Baldwin on steamy hot tub photo

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Singer John Mayer let go no chance to take a dig at newly-engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwins steamy photograph from a hot tub.

Mayer commented on the Instagram photograph posted by Bieber, reports people.com.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel,” Mayer, 40, wrote underneath the photograph

“I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business,” the “New Light” singer added in the comment, which was first spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Bieber didn’t share who took the kissing photo, the image could have been captured on their trip to the Bahamas, where the couple got engaged last week.

They were spotted jetting out of New York City together on Friday, and were then seen at a restaurant in Miami.

During their travel time, the “Sorry” singer and his fiancee showed off matching his and hers diamond-encrusted watches.

“Me and bae,” Bieber captioned the picture.

