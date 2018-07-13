Mbappe’s goal in final generated most tweets during World Cup

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) When football’s rising star Kylian Mbappe scored France’s fourth goal in its World Cup final against Croatia to become the youngest player since Pele to score in a final, fans sent more tweets than at any other point during the tournament, data from Twitter shows.

However, Brazil’s Neymar Jr, who attracted as much attention for his rolling and lying on the ground as for his brilliant goals and accurate passes, was the most-mentioned player of the tournament, Twitter said on Tuesday.

Brazil was the most-mentioned team of the World Cup, followed by France and Argentina.

After 64 thrilling matches, including the dramatic World Cup final between France and Croatia, Twitter compiled the numbers and their visualisations.

There were 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter) of tweets during the World Cup, the data showed.

Twitter saw the bulk of the conversations happening during the live matches, including during the final match between France and Croatia, which was the top tweeted match of the tournament.

Brazil’s quarter-final battle with Belgium on July 6 was the second most tweeted match of the tournament followed by Brazil’s match against Mexico on July 2.

Highlighting football fans’ preference for beer, Budweiser emerged as the most globally mentioned brand of the tournament.

