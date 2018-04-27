McAdams, Weisz ensured their ‘Disobedience’ sex scene was perfect

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actresses Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz worked closely with their director Seabastian Lelio to ensure their sex scene in “Disobedience” was perfect.

The three were in agreement that there would be no nudity in the movie’s sex scene as it was not essential to the story, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lelio told Den of Geek magazine: “That was very organic. It was a long conversation. I always knew that the hotel scene, the big love scene, was the heart of the film. I knew it had to be long. It was all about duration, I mean screen time.”

“At the same time, I really wanted to explore the possibility of portraying a very erotic and urgent encounter without nudity, so how to do that. Then I storyboarded everything, and I presented the idea to them, and we were all in agreement. I had this idea of instead of showing skin we would find very specific acts that we rarely see on screen or in these kind of films and go for them,” he added.

Leilo also believes the scene gives audience a greater insight into McAdams’ and Weisz’s characters, who had a relationship while growing up in an extremely conservative orthodox Jewish community.

“We have two women that are somehow, that have lost an important part of what constitutes their personality. With this re-encounter, they manage to re-integrate those areas. Ronit (character) recovers somehow her origins, and Esti (character) gets back in touch with who she really is sexually,” he said.

