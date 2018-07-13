McAfee launches new enterprise security portfolio

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Global cybersecurity firm McAfee on Tuesday announced a new enterprise security portfolio called “MVISION” that aims to simplify the process of managing threat defences for administrators as they move to modern device operating systems and to the Cloud.

The new portfolio strengthens the device as a control point in security architectures by delivering simplified management, stronger Windows security, behaviour analytics, and threat defense for Android and iOS devices, McAfee said in a statement.

With its single integrated management workspace, MVISION empowers enterprise security professionals to manage, optimise, and integrate security controls across any combination of McAfee advanced protection and Windows 10 native capabilities.

“To overcome the complexity created by too many device types, security products, and consoles, things must get simpler and the directional approach to security must shift,” said Raja Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Security Products, McAfee.

“Modern device security needs to defend the entire digital terrain while understanding the risks at play. This first wave of McAfee’s MVISION technology portfolio provides businesses with an elevated management perspective where security administrators can more easily defend their devices and fight cyber-adversaries in a cohesive and simplified manner,” Patel added.

McAfee MVISION will begin releasing in August this year, the company said.

