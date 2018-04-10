McConaughey-starrer’s release date pushed to September

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Sony Pictures’ “White Boy Rick”, starring Matthew McConaughey, will now be released on September 21, a month after its original release date of August 17.

The movie, which also stars Richie Merritt, Bel Powley and Jennifer Jason Leigh, will also get a limited release on September 14. This marks the second time “White Boy Rick” was delayed as it was previously pushed back eight months from January 26, reports variety.com.

“White Boy Rick” is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs.

The film is based on the true story of a blue-collar father (McConaughey) and his teenage son, Rick Wershe (Richie Merritt), who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to a life in prison.

