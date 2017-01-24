McConaughey’s cheeseburger breakfast for film

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Matthew McConaughey had “cheeseburgers for breakfast” in order to bulk up for his role in the forthcoming film “Gold”.

The 47-year-old actor had to pile up on almost 50 lb (over 22 kg) for his role as prospector Kenny Wells in the crime adventure movie. He said he loved having the freedom to be able to snack on fatty foods whenever he wanted, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking on TV show “The Graham Norton Show”, McConaughey said: “I was a real yes man. Pizza night could be any night. Cheeseburger and beer for breakfast was a great idea too. I really relaxed on the rules. I was fat and happy.”

The star had famously shed almost 40 lb (over 18 kg) prior to his Oscar-winning performance in “Dallas Buyers Club”.

–IANS

nn/rb