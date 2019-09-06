McFly band back after a long hiatus

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Popular pop band McFly have officially announced their comeback.

The boyband revealed that they will have a reunion show in London this November, reports bbc.com.

Also, they will release a new song every week leading up to the concert, which will take place on November 20.

In 2018, the band tweeted: “Even though we are all working on solo projects in 2018, McFly are still looking forward to working on a new record some time in the future.”

The band members Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry first got together in 2003 and reached number one with songs “Five colours in her Hair” and “Obviously”.

They last toured in 2016 and were quiet until they confirmed a hiatus in a tweet on March 2018 as they worked on solo projects.

